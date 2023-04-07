Ocelot and Estral will promote esports in Mexico

ocelot becomes an official sponsor of Estral Esports, one of the Mexican teams with the greatest presence and renown in Mexico and in electronic sports. With this union, Ocelot will provide its monitors and products to the members of Estral in order to offer the best experience, operation and quality, in addition to creating, both organizations, content for your audience.

Ocelot Gaming is a brand incubated within AVC Group, one of the largest technology wholesalers in Mexico. Created in 2019, Ocelot began to be commercialized in 2020, after a successful stage of exploration of the gaming world, in 2023 it became independent of Grupo CVA, seeking to reach the top in Mexico.

In its catalogue, the line of Ocelot Gaming Monitors are perfectly adjusted to the needs of Estral professional gamers since they have 144hz speed, 1-2 ms response time and have display port input. In addition to the line of Monitors, it also offers a large number of gamer products, with everything necessary to put together that ideal setup, which is needed by both professional players and content creators.

On the other hand, Estral Esports is a Mexican team with participation and domination in multiple national and international leagues. Since its foundation in 2019, it has not stopped reaping sporting and corporate successes, aspiring to reach the League of Legends world championship. Currently, the team is ready for their next match where they will fight for their place in the Riot games League of Legends LLA Grand Final, which will take place in Chile on April 14.

We are very happy with this new alliance in the category of monitors and we are sure that together we are going to launch very interesting content for both audiences. Both Estral and Ocelot are Mexican companies and both have been doing a very good job since they were founded. Jerry Gonzalez, CEO of Estral Esports