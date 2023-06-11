OCMW Oosterzele definitively closes the Bumblebee creche problem (Oosterzele)

The OCMW of Oosterzele has definitively closed the Bambaloe problem crèche. The Growing Up Agency has confirmed this. The childcare center was discredited following a number of comments regarding safety and the treatment of children. In May, the license was temporarily suspended.

But the shelter is no longer open. “We’ve heard from the organization that they have closed the shelter,” confirmed Growing Up on Wednesday. This does not mean that the OCMW of Oosterzeele, whose permit as organizer is also under discussion, is no longer allowed to organize the shelter. There are still some childminders working under the wing of the OCMW in the East Flemish municipality.

However, Bambalo was the second OCMW creche, after Olio, to be discredited. That day care center in Osterzie was closed in February after video footage showed children being treated harshly.

According to the Growing Up Agency, the local government does not have the necessary integrity and appropriateness to operate a day care center. Osterjell should work on better support for childcare and create a better organizational structure.

A few weeks ago, the entire opposition demanded the dismissal of Alderman Ales de Turc (CD&V) of the OCMW. That question has found support from Groene and even the N-VA, which approached voters in 2018 while still in a cartel with the CD&V. But De Turk does not want to resign and retains the confidence of the majority in the city council.

The OCMW was supported by the VVSG, the Flemish Association of Cities and Municipalities, in properly carrying out its role as organiser. The process took several weeks, but is now complete. The Growing Up Agency is yet to evaluate the progress and results of the process.