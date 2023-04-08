Odyssey could be the official title of Blizzard’s new survival game

Blizzard is living a sweet moment. With Overwatch 2 riding high, gearing up for Season 4 with the addition of a new hero, and all the preparations for the release of Diablo IV, the studio has a crazy year ahead of it. But it would be good to remember that in addition to these two projects and the maintenance of games like Hearthstone or WoW, Blizzard has another game in development: a survival title.

The game, currently known by its code name Project Odyssey, has been in development for five years and we first learned about it a few months ago. Since then we have not had any new news, but it is expected that in 2023 its development will accelerate.

Project Odyssey could be cross-platform

However, Jez Corden has put aside some new information about the game on the Xbox Two podcast. In it he states that he is 90% sure that the game will eventually be called Odyssey. Furthermore, based on what he has been able to see in the past, Corden claims that Odyssey would have a very stylized cartoonish look, in the Overwatch way.

In addition, he has stated that the intention of Blizzard and Activision with this Survival title is to have a multiplatform release. That is, also reach the consoles of the PlayStation family, even if the purchase of the company is confirmed by Microsoft. The reason would be very simple and clear: after five years of development with a multiplatform context, it would make little sense to cancel these versions. Although, yes, there is always the option that this is not the case and ends up being an Xbox and PC exclusive as happened with Redfall.

Leading Project Odyssey is Dan Hay, former producer of the FarCry series, and it will be Blizzard’s first new IP since the release of Overwatch. At the moment it does not have a confirmed release date, but taking into account that it has been in development for more than five years, we could see it in 2024.