Officer convicted of racism gets new police job

Admin 9 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 34 Views

Casteism

The incident took place two years ago during an arrest that got out of hand. The police officer and co-workers had responded to reports of a noise disturbance. When a distraught bystander intervened in the arrest, a fight broke out between three members of the bystander’s family and the officers.

Pictures of the brawl show the officer in question used a racist slur. As a result of this incident, the police judge fined the officer 250 euros.

Thumbnail Alois van Oranje tested for moral limits: 'It's very racist indeed'Moral limits Alois van Oranje tested: ‘It’s very racist indeed’read this also

new job

A lawyer for the abused family called the agent’s appointment “incomprehensible”. “But at the same time I am not surprised, because the police and the judiciary have always denied it,” he adds.

The Aliens Police investigates the identity and residence status of aliens. The department also investigates large-scale crimes, such as human trafficking, people-trafficking, and identity fraud.

Thumbnail for crime reporter Peter Huybrechts about the Sanda Dia case: 'Don't think the sentences are too light'Crime reporter Peter Huybrechts about the Sanda Dia case: ‘Don’t think the sentences are too light’read this also

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What to do in Nijmegen – July 3 to 9

There will again be plenty to do in the city from 3rd to 9th July. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved