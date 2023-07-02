Officer convicted of racism gets new police job

Casteism

The incident took place two years ago during an arrest that got out of hand. The police officer and co-workers had responded to reports of a noise disturbance. When a distraught bystander intervened in the arrest, a fight broke out between three members of the bystander’s family and the officers.

Pictures of the brawl show the officer in question used a racist slur. As a result of this incident, the police judge fined the officer 250 euros.

new job

A lawyer for the abused family called the agent’s appointment “incomprehensible”. “But at the same time I am not surprised, because the police and the judiciary have always denied it,” he adds.

The Aliens Police investigates the identity and residence status of aliens. The department also investigates large-scale crimes, such as human trafficking, people-trafficking, and identity fraud.

