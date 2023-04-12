Official! Harry Potter will become a series on streaming









Harry Potter franchise will win series on streaming, still no premiere date – Photo: Disclosure



By NT Editorial

Published on 4/12/2023

Updated on 4/12/2023 at 3:57:56 PM

Warner Bros. confirmed this Wednesday (12) the production of a series of the Harry Potter saga by HBO Max, which from May will be called just Max. The announcement was made by the company’s CCO, Casey Bloys.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it’s clear that there is an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding world. This new original series from Max will delve into each of the iconic books,” he said.

On social networks, a teaser was also released confirming its production. “Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has commissioned the first #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books,” it said in the post.

The series will have the creative involvement of JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, who will act as executive producer. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I look forward to being a part of this new adaptation that will allow for a degree of depth and detail only allowed by a long-running television series,” she said. .

The series will have seven seasons, one for each book in the saga, and an entirely new cast compared to the films, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

There are still no further details about names and premiere date.

Check out the teaser:

