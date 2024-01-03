Official information from Cuban Customs: The Complete Guide for Travelers

Here we present official information from Cuban Customs on what you can bring to the island, what items do not pay tax and how the tariff is calculated and paid.

Many Cubans living outside the country have doubts about what they can bring in their luggage, the products that are exempt from payment and the currency that is used to pay Cuban taxes.

According to official information provided to us by Cuban Customs on previous occasions, passengers can bring the amount of luggage and weight that the airline allows, as long as they do not exceed the maximum import value of $1000.00 or 125 kilograms.

It is important to distinguish between goods that include personal effects, miscellaneous goods, equipment and those made from products that do not pay taxes and have no customs duty.

Which products do not have to be taxed in Cuba?

Personal belongings, which includes items such as laptops, cell phones or tablets (up to 25 kg).

Miscellaneous (clothing, shoes, etc.): Up to 5 kg or $50.99

Medical supplies, medicines, sanitation and food.

What happens if you go over the miscellaneous limit or if you bring equipment into Cuba? How are taxes paid in this case?

Cuban Customs Tax 2024

Cuban customs imposes a tax on the import of goods that exceed the permitted limit, whether miscellaneous or household appliances. According to current regulations, the total value of what you import must not exceed $1000.00 dollars.

To know how much you have to pay for the equipment, you should consult the customs valuation list, where the prices of each item are in dollars. For example, a cell phone costs $80. (Although prices are in dollars, payment is made in Cuban pesos).

In what currency are you paid to Cuban customs? Payment in national currency or US dollars depends on whether you are a resident of Cuba or not, and whether this is your first import of the year.

If you live in Cuba and are importing for the first time this year, you can pay in Cuban Pesos. If you have imported before or live outside Cuba, you will be charged in US dollars for the import and must pay in Cuban pesos, with an exchange rate of 24 pesos for each dollar.

For miscellaneous items (clothing, shoes), $10.00 is added for each additional kilogram. Remember that payment is made in Cuban pesos.



