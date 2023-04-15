Official synopsis of ‘The Walking Dead’ derivative released – CinePOP Cinema

The new series derived from the universe ‘The Walking Dead‘, focused on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), won its official synopsis by AMC.

The show will see the pair journey through New York after the main series concludes. They will then go there to hunt down a murderer, escape from a policeman and resolve their intrigues.

Below you can find the full synopsis:

“Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan, they must now form a tenuous alliance to complete a dangerous mission. They head to the island of Manhattan, which has developed unique threats by keeping itself isolated since the start of the walker apocalypse. In town, Maggie and Negan encounter New Yorkers, flee a deputy with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious assassin. But as the duo delve deeper into the zombie-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may be as great a threat as the dangers of the present.”

A AMC also released the new official images of the series, highlighting the return of the duo.







Expected to debut in April 2023the plot will follow the duo venturing into a Manhattan dominated by zombies and survivors who have made New York a place full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

The script is up to Eli Jornéwho also serves as co-executive producer and showrunner.

This will be the fifth official series in the universe of ‘The Walking Dead‘, following ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘, ‘Fear the Walking Dead‘ It is ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘. Remember that a spin-off focused on Daryl and Carol is also in development.