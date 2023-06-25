Oh! Kourtney Kardashian announces gender of fourth child

kourtney kardashian A few weeks back she shared the amazing news that she is pregnant with her husband travis barker, and though his declaration is fulfilled events was, now she is also together blink 182The drummer announced the gender of their little sprout.

pregnant

courtney and leaves Travis Barker caused a stir on the Internet last year when it was announced in early April that they had tied the knot in Las Vegas. The two have been inseparable ever since, as we’ve seen on social media over the past year. And now the couple has finally been able to seal their love with an adorable baby boy, as Kourtney is pregnant!

boy or girl?

Both have made in a super cute video love birds In a romantic way, it is known whether they will have a boy or a girl. In the video we can see that the courts are with them Husband sits behind a drum set he plays on drum roll Doing. And then it’s time for the gender reveal. When he stops drumming, tons of confetti suddenly jump into the air with a blue color!