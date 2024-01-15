Olaf Scholz called the information about Russian spying on the German Air Force very serious.

Olaf Scholz (Reuters/Michaela Stach)

german chancellor Olaf ScholzThis Saturday’s description “very serious” information about listening to the german air forceAfter being published yesterday by Moscow media Alleged conversation between several German officers He debates military scenarios in Ukraine.

You may be interested in: Alarm in Germany: they are investigating possible spying on its military by Russia

“What has been reported is a very serious situation and that is why it will now be clarified carefully, thoroughly and very urgently. it is importantScholz made the announcement as he left a private meeting with the Pope at the Vatican.

German Defense Ministry spokeswoman confirmed this to the news agency efe which is effectively based on the fact that “A conversation was overheard within the Air Force”, although it cannot be established with certainty whether the audio or written version spread on social networks has been manipulated.

You may be interested in: Macron did not rule out the deployment of troops to Ukraine and announced a coalition to send long-range missiles

The spokesman assured that military counterespionage services “He has taken all necessary measuresTo clarify the facts.

He concluded, “We cannot comment on the content of communications that have apparently been wiretapped.”

The logo of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine and the national flag of Germany on the uniform of a soldier during training (Reuters/Lisa Johansen)

The incident comes at a delicate moment for Scholz, who has been the target of criticism from the opposition and within the government coalition of social democrats, Greens and liberals.

You may be interested in: Vladimir Putin threatened the West to use nuclear weapons if NATO sent troops to Ukraine

,It is neither surprising nor surprising that eavesdropping happens. There was only some time left for it to become public.“The liberal deputy said Marie-Agnes Strack-ZimmermanChairman of the Bundestag Defense Commission, to the media RND’,

However, Zimmerman, accused the chancellor The moment chosen by Moscow for the alleged revelation.

This week, Scholz refused countless times to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine The argument – ​​questioned by many experts – that these could not be conducted without the participation of German troops constituted a red line for Berlin.

,Obviously they want to stop him from giving the green signal (for delivery of Taurus).“, said the deputy regarding Moscow’s motivation.

Vladimir Putin (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

The vice-chairman of the parliamentary commission for oversight of the secret services, a Christian Democrat, also expressed himself in a similar manner. Roderich Kiesewetter,

He told the network, “Chancellor Scholz has just made it clear that he wants to continue blocking shipments of Taurus, but to do so he has used information that is considered false, with which they are now But pressure is being exerted.” ntv,

In the approximately 30 minute long leaked audio, you can hear the voice of the Chief of the German Air Force. ingo gerhartzHe Conversations with several high-ranking officials about potential Russian targets that Ukraine could destroy with TaurusWhich also includes the Kerch bridge in Crimea.

Negotiators believe that the decision to supply Taurus is exclusively political and not technical.

According to German media, instead of a secure channel, the soldiers used the WebEx videoconferencing platform for their conversations, while one of them connected via his mobile phone.

(with information from EFE)