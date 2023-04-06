Old fantasy legends meet cyberpunk future in action-adventure FARSIDERS | #Games @FarsidersGame | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Bangkok, Thailand – April 5, 2023 – GambitGhost Studio, a game development studio full of passionate and dedicated souls, announces that its upcoming debut title FARSIDERS is available on kickstarter today.

FARSIDERS is a real time top down hack and slash adventure game based on real world Arthurian legends. All story-driven action takes place in a stylized futuristic cyberpunk world, packed with technology and magic, where time travel is one of the central story elements. Players venture through an intense story to meet legendary heroes, discover new spell cards, fight and perform various sophisticated fighting skills against historical villains, and save the world from this imminent new threat.

Main features:

Unleash your skills and face more than 30 different types of enemies

Fight exciting bosses with unique and unforgettable mechanics.

Upgrade technology and magic to get stronger and survive

Weapon attachments will give a unique passive buff which will result in a new user experience

Unlock the flow of magical energy called Anima and manipulate this energy using Aether, the magical container in the form of a skill tree.

Become a Farsider and use Tellune’s spell cards. Collect as many spell cards as you can and combine them with your favorite Spectek weapons to suit your play style and defeat your enemy with one killing blow!

FARSIDERS amps up your gaming experience with absolutely stunning original music composed by laryssa okada, an amazing Halo audio producer and more. listen to it on https://soundcloud.com/gambitghost-thailand

Watch the trailer on YouTube:

The FARSIDERS Kickstarter campaign will run from April 5, 2023 to May 5, 2023. Follow the progress and show your support at:

Follow FARSIDERS on Twitter: @FarsidersGame & join the official discord

To view all assets, including trailers and gameplay videos, click here .

About Gambit Ghost Studio

GambitGhost Studio is a Thai game development studio founded in 2020. Its head office is currently located in Bangkok, Thailand. The studio aims to produce high-quality, story-based video games. Unlike most new indie studios, they invest a lot of resources in creating high-end graphics and animations to create a new, unique yet beautiful new world/culture to enhance the player experience. GambitGhost Studio’s method is to combine game design with data analysis to create a new but truly satisfying experience.

www.gambitghost.com

