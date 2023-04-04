Old video of Billie Eilish at the festival goes viral on the web and impresses

On March 24, Billie Eilish drew a crowd of 104,000 people to watch her show on the first night of Lollapalooza 2023, in São Paulo. In short, it became the festival’s biggest audience to date.

However, it was not always like this! Recently, a video went viral on the web where Billie appears singing at a festival in 2017, for less than 100 people. Well, now, after Lollapalooza, the artist knows she really won.

In the old video, the singer appears performing “Ocean Eyes”, the single responsible for kick-starting her career, when she was just 17 years old. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the singer uses the same strength and love as she does today, showing that regardless of the public, she really does it with a lot of love.

Billie Eilish spends 30 minutes at Anitta’s party and generates memes on the web: “It was polite”

On Friday night (25), Anitta’s long-awaited 30th birthday in São Paulo took place. The party had many famous guests, including national and international stars with names like Regina Casé, Bruna Marquezine, Lil Nas X and the American revelation Billie Eilish.

Check out the moment of Billie’s arrival at Anitta’s party in São Paulo:

On a world tour since last year, the American singer, incidentally, would have stayed with her brother, producer Phinneas, at the funkeira party for about half an hour, a subject that did not go unnoticed by many Twitter users.

While part of the users suggested that the singer must have been tired due to the frenetic pace of the shows, another part insisted on making jokes and using memes to joke about Billie Eilish’s very short stay at the party. Check out some comments and memes below:

Billie Eilish avoids fans at SP airport and generates complaints: “Put your foot down”

One of the main headliners of Lollapalooza Brazil, the North American Billie Eilish is one of the most anticipated international attractions for Brazilians! And the singer made a point of saying that she has already arrived in Brazil for her show to be held this Friday (the 24th).

In Instagram Stories, the artist responsible for the “Happier Than Ever”from 2020, celebrated his arrival in the country. “Brazil, I’m finally here”he wrote. “It’s been a long time”said the artist with an aerial photo of the city of São Paulo.

read more 🚨 TOOK BUT IT ARRIVED! Billie Eilish on Brazilian soils! 🇧🇷😭 “Brazil, I’m finally here! It’s been a long time!” pic.twitter.com/KpWscB1U1K — Billie Eilish Brazil (@BillieEilishBR) March 23, 2023

However, fans who were waiting for the artist at the exit of the airport ended up getting frustrated: reports on social networks indicate that the singer’s team did not cross the main lobby of the place. Many artists, as is well known, take pictures and talk to fans at the airport after arriving in the cities where their concerts will take place. And after almost 7 years of waiting from Brazilian fans, this was not the case with Billie.

Check out a video with some of the fans waiting for you below posted by a follower on Twitter:

The subject of course ended up generating complaints on the web. “The woman put her foot in and the people were there waiting for her poor things LOL”, commented a fan on Twitter. Another wrote: “shit for everyone”while a third complained “I went to see Billie Eilish at the airport and she didn’t show up cow”.

A netizen came to the artist’s defense: “Don’t even get started, people. She has the right not to cause trouble at the airport and all that rubbish…. Other than tiredness, hunger, etc…”.

The main attraction on Friday (24th), Billie will present hits and tracks from the albums “Happier Than Ever” It is “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (their debut album).