Olympic Games 2023: the committee announced 9 not-so-traditional “esports”

The 2023 Olympic Games in Singapore will have their esports series participating with qualifiers already underway. We tell you which ones there are and what is at stake, in this note!

On Wednesday the International Olympic Committee announced that the 2023 Olympic Games will have its official esports series with a face-to-face final in Singapore. This is something that everyone expected to happen and that was debated for years, but now that it happened, fans were not happy due to the strange list of participating games. Do not imagine that you are going to see gold medals for Counter-Strike, LoL or FIFA, because the IOC’s decision is on the side of chess, car games, rowing, cycling, basketball and others. The classification has already begun and the finals will be face-to-face.

The most reasonable of all is chess, arranged on the platform chess.com, which is the most famous in the world. For his part, he is also Grand Touring, which although surprising for its low impact, is a big brand and famous for its level of realism. there is also Just Danceand here things start to get weirder because although it’s popular… it’s not very sporty or fun to watch.

In addition, within the unpopular world of videogames there will be virtual versions of archery (Tic Tac Bow, a mobile pay 2 win game), baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS from Konami for PS5 and Switch), cycling and sailing (Zwift and Virtual Regatta), taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo) and tennis (Tennis Clash). Some of these, notably Tennis Clash, are famous for being a pay 2 win game that requires fairly frequent payouts to keep playing.

The elections are controversial to say the least. Apparently, the committee has a rather closed vision of what the Olympic games look like and how they are played, and with a separate ignorance of the world of esports players. In many cases, the most popular games (CS:GO, LoL, Valorant) are not even included in the plans because they are “violent” but titles that seek money with abusive tactics do appear.

