Omar Apollo thanks Billie Eilish for putting her “70 cousins” on the concert list

Billie Eilish appeared in the last edition of the Lollapalooza and squandered charisma and connection with the Brazilian public, before heading to Mexico, where he had Omar Apollo to open your show in guadalajara. The singer ofevergreen” has Mexican origins and took the whole family to watch, for the first time, one of his presentations.

On social networks, he thanked Billie for allowing her family members to follow the show from the VIP area. “My family in Mexico had never seen me perform before and they let me put my 70 cousins ​​on the list.“, wrote Apollo on Instagram. “It was a dream, thank you. I love you”completed.

The singer even shared a video of Eilish’s concert, in which the voice of “Happier Than Ever” thanks him for opening. The singer reposted the thank you saying that she loved him.

Billie eilish thanking Omar Apollo and the crew for opening for her! ☆ #HTEGuadalajara pic.twitter.com/vMGqx2Yb9C — omar apollo info (@omarapolloinfo) April 3, 2023

Omar Apollo is considered one of the biggest revelations of 2022. An R&B powerhouse, the pop star was nominated for a Grammy in Best New Artist after the success of the album “ivory“. He had a scheduled trip to Brazil, at Lollapalooza, but he canceled the presentation to accompany SZA on the album tourSOS“.

Listen to “Evergreen”, the artist’s biggest hit: