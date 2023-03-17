Omen is still the engine of Valorant

Omen scores a rush in Valorant. pc brand gaming de HP has renewed its commitment to the Rising MediaMarkt Intel and the Crossfire Cupthe two professional Valorant competitions that are held in Spain.

Thus, Omen will have a presence in Challengers Spain through the clutch momentswhich are all those plays in which the last player on a team eliminates two or more of their enemies to win the round and turn around an adverse situation.

Falcons, owned by soccer player César Azpilicueta; AYM Esports, owned by Aymeric Laporte; Ramboot Club, owned by Álvaro Morata, Dani Parejo and Álex Abrines, and Zeta Gaming, owned by rapper Kase O are the new teams in the current edition of Valorant’s Rising MediaMarkt Intel.

The Rising MediaMarkt Intel reached 9.8 million viewers in 2022

The Rising MediaMarkt Intel closed the 2022 competition with 9.8 million cumulative viewers and more than 3.7 million hours watchedbetween the LVP channel and that of the costreamings. On the LVP channel, the competition exceeded thirty minutes of average consumption per viewer. The next edition can be followed in its entirety through the LVP Twitch channel.

The LVP is one of the largest operators of video game competitions in the world and the largest eSports organization in the Spanish language.. Through its offices in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Mexico, LVP is present in more than thirty countries. It organizes national competitions such as the Super League in Spain or the Master Flow League in Argentina and major international tournaments.

It also has online competition platforms (ArenaGG), manages events for third parties (such as the eLaLiga Santander for LaLiga and Electronic Arts) and distributes world events such as the League of Legends European Championship in Spanish. As part of the Mediapro Group, LVP also provides event production, advertising and audiovisual production servicescovering all aspects of the eSports ecosystem.