Omroep represents Flevoland in Dronten’s Ebtin Salem Region Song Contest

19-year-old singer from Dronten represents Omroep Flevoland during the first edition of Ebtin Salem Region Song Contest. This is a huge and unique pageant that will be held on Saturday 4 November at the Stadschauburg in Utrecht. In the style of the Eurovision Song Contest, each regional broadcaster will send an artist of their choice that evening.

Abatin started singing and writing songs at a young age. The singer is currently busy writing 5 different songs, which will be presented to our professional jury and our audience in the fall. With the song that receives the most votes, Drontenar will perform it live in November in hopes of winning the festival. Flevolander finds it exciting to participate in the event, but he is sure that the end result will be great.

unknown genius with big dreams

Omroep Flevoland became acquainted with this young talent in April thanks to his registration with our ‘Open Podium’. Here the unknown artists of Flevoland get a chance to shine for a few minutes in the broadcaster’s studio. Ebtin dreams of growing up as an artist and wants to make music his career in the future. One of his biggest idols is the famous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The way he expresses the lyrics and plays with words inspires Drontenar a lot.

The show is on Saturday 4 November and can be viewed live for at least two hours from 8.30pm via Omrop Flevoland.