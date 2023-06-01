On Earth with Will and Jaden Smith in After Earth

General Cypher Rage comes in after Earth Back to his family after a long time. Before retiring, he takes his son Kitai on his last journey. Their spaceship is caught in an asteroid storm.

Thousands of years ago, a disaster ravaged the earth. Mankind was forced to relocate and built a new home on the planet Nova Prima.

Meanwhile, the legendary General Cypher Rage (Will Smith) seeks to be reunited with his family. He wants to be a good father to his thirteen-year-old son Kitai (Jaden Smith, son of Will).

So the time has come for Cypher to retire, but first he takes Kitala on his last journey. When their spaceship gets caught in an asteroid storm, father and son are forced to after Earth Make emergency landing on unknown and dangerous land.

Now Cypher and Kitai have to rely on each other to survive on this inhospitable planet. It is quite another matter: Kitai hardly knows his father and therefore only half trusts him.

Pa Cypher, in turn, can only rely on his teenage son’s survival skills. He is trapped in the ship and cannot move.

Will Smith

after Earth A true Smith production. The film is based on a story written by Will Smith himself.

Furthermore, Smith not only plays the lead role, he also took care of the production (and finance) along with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Son Jaden plays the other lead role.