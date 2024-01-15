On February 14, a Cuban woman was murdered by her husband in Las Tunas.

On February 14, a Cuban woman, identified as Yusmila Mayo Ruiz, was murdered by her husband in the city of Omaja in Las Tunas Province.

The Facebook profile “Claridad Tunera”, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior (MINUT), said the incident, which it avoided calling femicide, occurred on Wednesday in the town of Mazibacoa municipality, and that the attacker had fled but was caught.

“We learned that yesterday, February 14, a tragic incident occurred in the town of Omaja, Majibakoa Municipality; a woman died at the hands of her partner,” the publication said.

facebook post

“Immediately, Interior Ministry officials worked with the public to arrest the person responsible, who will be prosecuted by the competent authorities,” he said.

Another publication of the group “I’m from Omaja” confirms the death of the woman, who was apparently in her early 40s.

The circumstances under which the crime took place have not been made clear.

facebook post

In Cuba, femicides have skyrocketed in recent years, which is confirmed by under-reporting by independent feminist platforms.

Independent feminist activists confirmed last week two new femicides In Cuba, both are women from Camagüey, the province with the most verified cases so far this year.

In 2023, independent platforms confirmed 88 femicides, nine attempted femicides, two gender-based murders and six cases that required access to police investigation.

However, official figures are worse. Attorney General of the Republic Yamila Pena Ojeda revealed that there were from January to October last year 117 incidents of violent death of women, The figures for November and December have not been released yet.