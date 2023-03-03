On Monday the traffic changes in the urban center of Argamasilla de Calatrava come into force

This Monday, February 6, the changes of direction in the circulation of traffic in different central streets of the urban area of ​​Argamasilla de Calatrava come into force, due to the remodeling of Plaza Palacios that gives priority to traffic and pedestrian enjoyment.

In the first place, the main artery, Calle Cervantes, reverses what was its direction and in the section of the intersections between Ramón y Cajal and Pinto, the direction will run in the opposite direction, that is, from the entrance of Ciudad Real to the exit towards Puertollano .

In addition, at this point in particular, a new traffic light is put into operation whose license plate reader will allow access to Calle Pinto only for previously authorized vehicles.

In addition, Rodríguez Marín street also changes the direction of circulation between Pinto and Ramón y Cajal streets, being the same in the opposite direction to the current one.

Cuesta Rufina street maintains the current direction, but when you get to Plaza Palacios you can only exit onto Carretera Puertollano street, therefore not being able to access the aforementioned square, which only has a traffic lane with an exit to Carretera Puertollano.

And the new direction of Turrillo street is from Tirteafuera street towards Plaza Palacios, so that vehicles that want to access the square must join Pilar street from Puertollano Highway and then continue along Turrillo.

The Councilor for Traffic, José Antonio García, indicates that with these developments “we are pursuing a better reconciliation of road traffic and the pedestrian use of our streets and squares, guaranteeing greater safety in our streets.”