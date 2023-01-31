On sale tickets for the final of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel in Torrevieja

Tickets for the final of the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising Mediamarkt and Intelthe official competition in Spain for the Riot Games game, went on sale last night on the Koobin platform.

From 9:00 p.m., fans of the VALORANT competition can get hold of one of the 650 tickets for the Torrevieja Municipal Theater, the setting chosen by LVP (GRUP MEDIAPRO) with the support of the Torrevieja City Council for the dispute of the game that will decide the title and that will be played on March 11. Subscribers to the LVP Twitch channel had early access and were able to purchase tickets from 5:00 p.m., when the eleventh day of the regular season began.

After halfway through the course, the competition leaves us with two outstanding teams at the top of the table, KPI Gaming (8-2) and Team Queso (8-2), and four other teams with serious options to be in the playoff cut. : Rebels Gaming (7-3), Falcons (7-3), UCAM Tokiers (6-4) and CASE Esports (6-4). Behind, only ZETA (4-6) holds up and aspires to reach the final stretch with options to enter the crosses, which start on February 28. Ramboot (2-8), Movistar Riders (1-9) and AYM Esports (1-9) seem far from the goal of reaching Torrevieja.

The final of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel aspires to become the great VALORANT party in our country, just like the Super League is for the League of Legends. In this sense, Torrevieja offers us an ideal setting to make a grand final between the two best teams of the moment, as well as a unique space to carry out activities, meet and greets and other surprises throughout the day. Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP

The VALORANT Rising MediaMarkt Intel airs every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, starting at 5:00 p.m., on the LVP Twitch channel. The playoffs begin on February 28 with the two quarterfinal matches (best of three), from which two teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on March 6 and 7. Both the semifinals and the grand final on March 11 in Torrevieja will be played to the best of five maps.

The competition is sponsored this season by MediaMakt, Intel and Domino’s, as well as the Torrevieja City Council.