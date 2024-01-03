On the verge of death? This Boston Celtics legend is in critical health

Scott Pollard, who shone in the NBA for more than ten years thanks to his impressive height of 2.11 meters and won the championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is currently in a battle that could put his life in danger. At the age of 48, Pollard is in need of a heart transplant and faces a complicated scenario due to his large size, as he needs a particularly large and strong organ to keep his body functioning.

Recently, Pollard’s health has deteriorated significantly, leading to him being admitted to the intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. From there, Pollard awaits a transplant, aware of the rarity of finding a compatible donor. The message he sent to the AP agency highlighted the weakness of his current heart and the urgency of finding a replacement, “I’ll stay here until I no longer have a heart.”

Pollard’s situation is not unique to his family; Half of his siblings and his father, who died at age 54, shared this genetic predisposition. “You don’t see a lot of tall people walking around. I know that from the time I was 16 (when his father passed away) it was ingrained in my mind that… yes, It’s nice to be tall, but I’m not going to make it to 80.”, he reflected.

Pollard’s case illustrates the additional challenges faced by patients who require organs of unconventional dimensions due to special physical conditions. After finding no solution in drugs or procedures such as ablation or pacemaker implantation, implantation appears to be the only viable option: “Everyone agrees that more ablations won’t solve it, more drugs won’t solve it . We need a transplant ” .