On Tuesday the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023 will be presented

Next Tuesday, March 28, the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023 will be launched, the first major electronic sports event organized by the Government of the Province through its eSports Córdoba Program.

The presentation will be held at the Mario Kempes stadium and will be attended by provincial officials, representatives of entities linked to electronic sports and video games in Córdoba, sports club authorities, winners of previous editions of the program’s competitions, and special guests.

The event will provide details of the Electronic Football, Minecraft, League of Legends competitions and the Valorant women’s tournament, which will take place during the month of April and whose finals will take place on the 15th of that month at the Córdoba Fair Complex .

The presentation will also serve to carry out the draw for the Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football, which will begin to be played from next March 29, with virtual instances in the initial qualifying rounds for the finals that will be played within the framework of the eSport Cordoba Fest

The purpose of these initiatives is to continue the development of electronic sports in the Province and, at the same time, promote new skills in girls, boys and young people through video games.

Registrations extended

Registrations for the other competitions that make up the first part of the 2023 grid of the eSports Córdoba Program are still open. The activities that will be held during April will have the closing date for registrations on Friday, March 31.

These are the new Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament.

It is worth remembering that in all cases, qualifying and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together at the eSports Córdoba fest.

For these competitions, like the previous year, gamers from all over the province are summoned, who can register for free on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/.