rail away

From the town of Donaueschingen, on the edge of the Black Forest, the rail awayTrain summer rides through Sigmaringen to the final destination Gammertingen. There are several castles along the route, including Burg Hohenzollern. Read more…

1985

The violence used by the Gang of Nijvel is becoming more and more extreme. in a new booty 1985 The gangsters kill two witnesses and a gendarme. At a minister’s private party, Frankie hopes to find more. Read more…

johnny english

British comedian Rowan Atkinson is world famous as the clumsy eccentric Mr. beans. In johnny english He also plays a klutz, but one in an entirely different capacity: a secret agent. Read more…

girl in spider web

Hacker Lisbeth Salander has to steal a dangerous computer program from the servers of the US Security Service. There are other people who fall prey to that software. Read more…

Mister. Frank Visser makes a statement

Barking dogs aren’t the first subject of neighborly disputes. Mister. In this episode Frank Visser listens Mister. Frank Visser Makes Statement In Klazienaveen whether Mark’s shepherd really catches up as often as the neighbors say, and is looking for a solution. Read more…

sister Act

In sister Act Whoopi Goldberg goes into hiding as a nun at a convent at the behest of the police. There, rebellious nuns give the choir a makeover. Read more…

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Little Charlie wins a tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The movie is really about Charlie, but Johnny Depp steals the show as the eccentric chocolate maker Wonka. Read more…

Koningsbrug camp

Students of Koningsbrug camp Barely slept or have to go back to work. After swimming 2 kilometers in icy water, the next task is already waiting. They have to dig in until they can’t do any more. Read more…

secret couple

Emma Hesters is one of four panelists featured in this episode secret couple Sings a duet with a mystery guest. The Heists now have millions of fans, but the road there was a tough one. “I had to find out everything about the music industry myself.” Read more…

Nick, Simon & Keys: The Beatles

This episode stars Nick, Simon and Keys Nick, Simon & Keys: The Beatles Julia Baird met John Lennon’s half-sister. The two were close until John’s death. She explains why Strawberry Fields was such a special place for both of them. Read more…

Endurance Car Racing: 24 Hours of Le Mans

No less than sixteen teams compete for overall victory during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hypercar class. Before the violence broke out on Saturday and Sunday, drivers ran a training session at the Circuit de la Sarthe. Read more…

Johnny English Strikes Again

A hack exposed the identities of all MI7 secret agents. Except that now-retired bumbling detective Johnny English. He returns to ‘help’ his colleagues. Read more…

2Doc: Home Alone with Service Weapon

Work as an undercover police officer made a deep impression on Peter Paul. He came home with compulsive thoughts and learned he had PTSD. in the documentary 2Doc: Home Alone with Service Weapon Peter Paul told his story. Read more…

deputy

bill hollister comes in deputy In charge of the massive Los Angeles County police force when the newly appointed sheriff suddenly dies. In this first episode, Bill intervenes in an important raid. Read more…

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

whoopi goldberg comes in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit back to the monastery. He must help the nuns save the choir from a school that is about to close. Read more…

Avatar

In horror movie Avatar Carice van Houten plays a single mother who is worried about her son. Read more…