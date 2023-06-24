On TV Tonight: An Enemy of the People, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

in this second part of maze RunnerIn the trilogy, Thomas and his friends have escaped the labyrinth and reached Shroi, a barren, desolate landscape. Read more…

planet of the Apes

In planet of the Apes Astronaut Leo Davidson crashes. He reaches a planet ruled by monkeys. Read more…

the man in the Iron Mask

with his dual role the man in the Iron Mask Showed Leonardo DiCaprio that he was much more than a teen idol. Read more…

Shock

Sometimes records are made with balloons. For example, in October 2020, seven people in Miami managed to write the sentence ‘Success has nothing to do with luck, it’s persistence’ with 7,236 balloons. or the remaining participants of Shock Will they be successful in doing so is the question. Read more…

public enemy

When journalist Katja Salonen investigates the suspicious affairs of a famous local football hero, the results are unexpectedly dramatic. in the new Finnish series public enemy Katja becomes the target of a hate campaign. Read more…

Sing!

audition round of Sing, are behind. The lucky singers who were allowed are now preparing for the first quarter finals. It’s exciting, because there are only three spots worth giving up for the semi-finals. Read more…

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

In Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Friends of the Zoo crash-landed in Africa. Alex Sher is reunited with his family, but is it that easy? Read more…

hunting season

Rappers Snell and Gerard Ekdom try out in this episode hunting season stay out of the hands of men piece tv, Snell already has some experience: in 2019 he participated alone in the online version of the program. In the end, he beat everyone. Read more…

upside down america

In the jungles of the Amazon, Valdemar Torenstra ends his journey through North and South America. Here he undergoes some medicinal rituals. In his own words, Torenstra has looked at life differently since then. Read more…

The Forbidden Kingdom

In The Forbidden Kingdom Teen Jason finds a staff. He must return it to the owner. Point: He lived in China thousands of years ago. Read more…

I leave

Maike and Mike swapped in this episode I leave Their neat terrace house in front of a mango farm in Andalusia. A beautiful place, but suspicions are raised when the central heating boiler breaks down and the trees become infected with fungus. Read more…

prince and me

page comes in prince and me She was madly in love with her classmate Eddie. The love is not only mutual: he is also a real prince! Read more…

lynn + lucy

Two best friends have to deal with a lot after a tragic event. Will their friendship survive through tough times? Read more…

gunman

gunman tells the classic tale of three Musketeers, Read more…

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Alex the lion, marty the zebra, mailman the giraffe and gloria the hippo are adorable Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Still on my way home: New York Zoo. Read more…

McDonald’s and Dodd’s

It only takes an assassin three and a half seconds to kill a racing driver during a pit stop. Everything indicates that there is a mechanic behind the murder, but MacDonald and Dodds are not yet sure. Read more…

upgrade

A man paralyzed after a robbery gets a chance to mend his broken body. Read more…