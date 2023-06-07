On TV tonight: Farm van Dorst, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, UEFA Europa Conference League Final

rail away

from National Rail Museum rail awayTrain along the Tagus River through the impressive natural scenery of the Serra da Estrela Mountains. On the way, the train passes through picturesque villages and the Spanish border is visible. Read more…

dorst farm

Actress Hanna van Vliet and presenter Geraldine Kemper assist Raven van Dorst on the farm. Both help in making a haystack. Meanwhile, Van Dorst poses many of life’s questions to the two guests. Read more…

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

It takes some getting used to: Daniel Craig playing a Swede. blue eyed britain brings it in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo better than. Read more…

a perfect wedding

this is already the third part of a wintertrilogy, after a winter weekend And a winter proposal, Read more…

UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Fiorentina – West Ham United

West Ham United and Fiorentina will face off in Prague in the Conference League Final. For both teams, the final victory of this tournament is the only way to play in European next season. Read more…

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp enjoy working together. They have made eight films together. musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, In which Depp plays a murderous hairdresser, it was one of their most successful collaborations. Read more…

picture perfect on the go

the five remaining photographers of picture perfect travel Take a trip to Stellenbosch, an atmospheric South African town that breathes wine. The city is located in the middle of a large wine region. So celebrities have to shoot between the vines. Read more…

Why don’t we go more often?

peter pannekok lets in Why don’t we go more often? See weekly how diverse the offer is at the theater. “My preferences are theatre, dance, cabaret and music, in that order,” Panekoek says of his love for the performing arts. Read more…

2Doc: My Old School

Canadian Brandon Scot is freshman at Bearsden Academy. He is a good student and makes friends. It is then revealed that ‘Brandon’ is twice as old as he says. In 2doctordocumentary my old school He tells his story. Read more…