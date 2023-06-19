On TV Tonight: Granite Harbor, Bed & Breakfast and Argo

Prefer the full overview? Check out Veronica Superguide’s TV guide here.

Granite Harbor – New

9 pm – BBC First

Ever since he can remember, Davis Lindow has dreamed of a job at Scotland Yard. Instead, the former military police sergeant ends up as a recruit in the Aberdeen Police Department, where he is paired with the razor-sharp Lara Bartlett. The two are called when the body of the CEO of an oil company is found in a forest outside the city. With a list of suspects longer than Hercule Poirot’s on the Orient Express, the two soon find themselves in the eye of the storm.

Bed & Breakfast – Tala

21.29 – NPO 1

You can’t go wrong at Casa No. 8, Mirjam & Richard’s B&B on the banks of the Nunspet in Gelderland. The rooms in their farm stables, which were renovated in 2020, are spacious and luxurious, in the garden you’ll find a swimming pool as well as a jacuzzi. There’s no time to get the swimming slips out of the suitcase, as the group immediately heads to Het Vershollen Dorp on electric scooters. During World War II the hiding place in the forest between Nunspeet and Vierhouten was inhabited by evacuees.

Movie: Argo

8:30 pm – Paramount

In 1979, 52 Americans were taken hostage in their embassy in Iran. Six of them manage to escape; He is given shelter with the Canadian ambassador. CIA agent Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck) hatches a plan to bring the six to safety: the CIA, with the help of Hollywood, produces a fake sci-fi film to smuggle them out of the country.