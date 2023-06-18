On TV Tonight: Pinkpop, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Get Smart

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

in this third part Indiana Jonestrilogy, Harrison Ford not only tries to save the world, but also his father (Sean Connery) from the Nazis and the Holy Grail.

walking Tall

a retired marine walks in walking Tall order in his hometown plagued by crime and corruption.

from dusk till dawn

The Gecko Brothers (George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino) have robbed a bank and are on the run from the police. In Mexico they end up at Titty Twister, a bar that doesn't turn out to be your average pub.

pinkpop

Registration for 52nd edition of Pop Utsav pinkpop Queens of the Stone Age, The Editors, The Black Keys and P! With big names like N.K. Singer Robbie Williams is closing on Saturday and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are closing on Sunday.

college tourism

These are busy years for Caroline van der Plas. She saw her BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​grow from a channel on social media into a political party, which became a big winner in provincial elections. Twain Hughes and interested students question him about college tour,

get Smart

a clumsy detective has to go inside get Smart Team up with your colleague to take down a terrorist organization.

blockers

Three teenage girls agree to lose their virginity at prom. His parents don't like it at all.

Dyens

After a conflict with a bishop, a priest returns to Aalst, the center of the Flemish textile industry. When he sees how the textile industrialists exploit their workers, he rebels.

Ruijackers on the floor

Perfectionist presenter, musical star, bonus mother and grandmother; Simone Klensma has it all. Recently he celebrated his 65th birthday. Discovered during Art Ruijakars ruijackers on the floor that he is busier than ever.

glory from above

From Reykjavik to Taipei. Around the world, Pride is celebrated to promote acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ community. Documentary film pride from above Shows aerial photographs of various events.

nose

John Mathews's (Dwayne Johnson) son arrives. nose Jail for drug trafficking until he attacks a bunch of criminals. Because he doesn't dare, John does the dirty work.

monastic guest

Brothers and sisters of the Carmelite convent in Boxmeer – where the famous priest Titus Brandsma once lived – receive monastic guest Journey from Viggo Vas. After his cerebral stroke in 2021, he is more in search of meaning.

Prometheus

Space ship Prometheus is on its way to the moon of the planet LV-223 with a group of scientists on board. They go there in search of the origin of humanity.

just Married

You must have something from your family. At least, you would think so. Sarah's family does everything possible to separate her and her new husband.

A Knight’s Tale

Proves That Rock Music And Medieval Weapon Clatter Go Well Together A Knight's Tale, The protagonist Heath Ledger shows himself to be a true knight in it.

letter to those left behind

Hindustani with Indian background, many descendants of Surinamese moved to the Netherlands. Narsingh Balwantsingh learns how this resulted in a rich cultural mix and hears stories about homesickness and loss.

NOS Formula 1: Canadian GP

From Europe we fly across the Atlantic Ocean as one of the most popular F1 races of the year is just around the corner: the Canadian Grand Prix. In general, the Canadian race is quite a spectacle.

Read more…