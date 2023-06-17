On TV Tonight: Zing!, The Maze Runner, The Simpsons Movie

Center

Petra Graz talks about conspiracy theories with a behavioral scientist, a sociologist, and a fact checker in Focus. She also has special permission to attend the Flat-Earth Convention, where she talks to some of the attendees. Read more…

the maze Runner

He doesn’t know how he got there, but suddenly Thomas is standing on a huge square lawn. He sees huge concrete walls surrounding the field. Welcome to the Glade. Read more…

Miami Vice

Police Couple Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs Miami Vice The 1980s were the height of coolness. Dressed in a pastel-coloured suit, he did all the trickery. Read more…

Jackie Brown

Jackie Brown A fine piece of work by director Quentin Tarantino. He again cast Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role and brought Pam Grier out of obscurity. Read more…

Sing!

It’s time for the final audition round in Zing! There are still three spots left to be waived for the quarterfinals. Nine singers have the chance for a place and guidance from mentors Tania Kraus, Glenn Faria and Roel van Veljen. Read more…

the simpsons movie

The Simpsons moves from picture tube to the big screen TeaHey Simpsons Movie. Father Homer causes a major environmental disaster in the city. Read more…

hunting season

Fleming and Ronnie Fleisch on the run from the men of the moment piece tv, Earlier in The Hunting Season, all three were arrested by the police. This was a tactical move by fugitives Witz de Jaeger and Klaas van der Eerden. Read more…

upside down america

In America’s Upside Down, Valdemar Torenstra travels back in time when he ends up in an area where two ancient worlds meet: the Aztec and the Maya. Here he learns about the descendants of the Maya, among other things. Read more…

what an invention

Tonight during the grand finale of Wat Een Invention it will become clear who has invented the best in the Netherlands. Read more…

unbroken

unbroken tells the incredible and true story of athlete Louis Zamperini. Angelina Jolie is making her directorial debut with this film. Read more…

dear audience

Ruben is in the new season of Nicolai dear audience Again a fresh load of striking television excerpts and related questions for the two teams led by Tijl Bekand and Jeroen van Koningsbrugge. In the end, humor is the right answer. Read more…

I leave

I Departure Couple Henny (46) and Patrick (48) are starting a chambre d’hôtes in France and Patrick wants to sell stroopwafels in a food truck. Upon arrival, their purchased property appears to be infested with vermin. There is also leakage. Read more…

you’ve got Mail

Nowadays all tribes find their soul mate through all kinds of dating apps, but in the 90’s internet dating was still in its infancy. Just watch you’ve got Mail. Read more…

le young ahmed

Thirteen-year-old Ahmad adheres so strictly to his extremist interpretation of the Quran that it worries those around him. How far is he willing to go to follow the absolute ideals of his Imam? Read more…

McDonald’s and Dodd’s

A young woman is found dead in a park in Bath with a smile on her lips. Mark leads Detectives McDonald and Dodds to an old country house where a professor and his eccentric mother live. Read more…

first man

This film about Neil Armstrong is not only about his journey to the Moon, but also about who he really was. Read more…

bad boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are older, but nobody is the wiser in this bombshell movie. Read more…