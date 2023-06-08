Once it was kitsch, now ‘rosette’ is a real fashion trend. “The older you were, the richer you were” | Nina

From Harry Styles to Rihanna and Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’: Rosettes Are Everywhere. It has shed its quirky image and is experiencing a revival this summer, says our fashion editor, David Devriandt. He goes over the history of the striking accessory and tells you how you can wear it. “You stand out without even trying.”

The accessory du Paul, the rosette, has actually been around for years. Our fashion journalist David Devriandt says, “Rosette is Latin for ‘little rose’ and was primarily seen as a status symbol from the 15th to 17th centuries.” “The bigger the rosette, the wealthier you were or seemed to be. It was then worn by both women and men and never really left since then.

Left: Artist Frida Kahlo and Right: Audrey Hepburn in the film ‘My Fair Lady’. © Bateman Archive / FilmPublicity Archive / United Arch



From Frida Kahlo to Audrey Hepburn in the iconic 1964 film ‘My Fair Lady’ or Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’, everyone wore it. The rosette has been around for so long, so it evokes nostalgia and it comes back into fashion every now and then, says DeWrindt. Even now. “It’s not for nothing that we see Sarah Jessica Parker wearing big flowers again in the follow-up series ‘And Just Like That…’.”

Why is Rosette now visible again? “It’s feminine and romantic”

Now the time seems ripe for another Rosette comeback. Devriendt explains why: “Flowers stand for beauty, fertility, romance. And nowadays fashion trends again have a feminine and romantic side. Think ballerinas and floral prints, but also dresses with lace and ruffles.” I am back.

Left: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City. Right: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in ‘And Just Like That…’ © Getty Images/HBO



“At the same time, the rosette conveys a certain message: flowers are perishable, so seize the day. Enjoy the moment more. And it fits perfectly with our current mindset, which is especially after the corona pandemic. Has grown.

Many luxury brands have understood this message very well. Devriendt: “You saw rosettes on the catwalks at Blumarine, Carolina Herrera, Armani, Prada and Chanel. For the latter, the camellia rose is the label’s favorite flower and also a trademark.

Left to right, Chanel and Carolina Herrera’s Camellia Rose on the catwalk at Blumarine. © Astrop/Victor Virgil/Getty Images/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



“You can also find it at affordable fashion chains like Mango, Zara, NA-KD, and Other Stories, and there are plenty of Belgian brands like Bernadette, Essentiale, and Les Jumels that sell rosettes.”

Top and other stories from left to right for 99 euros, skirt from Mango for 59.99 euros and crown with flowers from Zara for 45.95 euros. © And Other Stories/Mango/Zara



This Is How You Wear a Rosette: “Everyone Gets Away With It”

This ensures that Rosette can now be seen everywhere. You can see it at the most important fashion event of the year, the Met Gala and celebrities love it too. Harry Styles wears it, as do Eddie Redmayne, Zendaya, Halle Berry, Rihanna and Lily Rose Depp.

Left to right Rihanna, Lily-Rose Depp and Eddie Redmayne. © James Devaney/Stefano Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Amy SussmanGC Images / Mondadori Portfolio Via Getty Im / Getty Images



“The rosette catches the eye but is timeless at the same time. You stand out without putting in much effort. So it’s a classic that can be both fun and colorful,” says Devriandt. “The good thing is that the accessory is unisex and therefore suitable for both men and women. Everyone walks away with it.

From left to right Halle Berry, Harry Styles and Zendaya. © Jeff Kravitz/Samir Hussain/Excel/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic/WireImage





You can spruce up a casual outfit like a T-shirt and jeans. It’s very fancy with a dress or suit. fashion journalist david devrindt

“Keep in mind that your outfit instantly looks a little more chic.” So choose for yourself whether you want to try it for an evening at a cafe or a day at the office, but it’s definitely a hit for festive occasions. “You can pair a vintage dress with a rosette, or you can spice up a casual outfit like a T-shirt and jeans. It’s very fancy with a dress or suit.

© Edward Berthelot/Christian Vierig/Getty Images



The options are endless, says Devriendt. “You can wear it as a brooch, pinned to the chest, but also as a tiara, a bracelet or a choker around the neck. Keep it minimalist with a delicate necklace.” , or go for a maximalist look with a big flower on top. Experiment and find the styling method that suits you best.



