One and a Half Hours of Pure Rock ‘n’ Roll ★★★★☆

Let’s be honest: The fact that Liam Gallagher was standing in front of a packed Rock Werchter meadow so late in the evening with solo albums like this was no help to him. as you were Or let you know thanks but for the classics like definitely Maybe And (what’s the story Morning Glory? – albums that were released under the name Oasis and came largely from Brother Noel. When we still had to round the Cape of Beas, we saw Liam and Noel on the same platform. There are memories we cherish less.

We’re over thirty now, and Liam does it on his own, backed by half a dozen musicians behind him. For those in doubt as to what kind of music they would be playing, ‘Rock-n-Roll’ was written in large letters right next to the Manchester City flag on the stage. If Kevin De Bruyne ever pretends to be a fan of Blur, he’ll break Liam’s heart.

Liam whispered again to remove all doubt.Tonight, I’m a rock and roll star!across the meadow, before clenching the tambourine between his teeth. We’ve already heard the understatement: The youngest Gallagher’s presence is undeniable. We’ve never crossed the 50 mark with so many heist Was seen wearing shorts. Although our confidence would probably still be needed if we could open a set with ‘Morning Glory’ and immediately pop ‘Rock ‘n Roll Star’ after that.



Liam Gallagher. image koen kepens

In a way, Liam Gallagher is still the president of a family business: In ‘The River’ he introduces our kid, who is allowed to play the second drum kit. It was about his youngest son, not his older brother, and was one of the better singles on the set list. Granted, like “More Power” that passed before, “The River” was nothing more than a half-baked idea, but in the case of that last song, it’s a good idea.

She had a huge solo hit on her own with ‘Once’ and the nice snappy ‘Why Me?’ Was successful in making Why not.’ was diluted with a nice dash of ‘Come Together’: William Gallagher’s second and third names are not coincidentally John and Paul. But as far as we’re concerned, it shouldn’t be any more trivial than ‘Diamond in the Dark’.

question Time



Good News? Nor was it trivial. Shortly afterwards, ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ spilled out into the meadow, a single that thirty years later still stands as a household name, albeit a social one: “Is it worth the trouble / finding a job for yourself when there is nothing worth working for?”, the former Oasis frontman sarcastically, without expecting an answer. This is a song with a hidden truth in it – you can’t argue with that.

Incidentally, this was not Gallagher’s only question. ,How are we feeling? are we ok? are you all drunk?”, we noted during question hour, followed immediately by: “Do you do drugs in Belgium? Glad to know.” To a fan who expressed her love for him: “yes, but how much do you love me?And, let’s not forget, the completely unnecessary: ​​”Are there any Oasis fans here?”. What followed was aptly named ‘Stand By Me’, a somewhat obscure classic that Liam diligently rescued from obscurity. Then came ‘Roll It Over’: a lesser Oasis song, yes, but still better than the recent ‘Better Days’.

,Is good!Gallagher nevertheless said it confidently, and in fact he was not lying. Liam’s solo work isn’t great, but as a warm-up for ‘Slide Away’ you could do worse. Plus, their set was well-crafted: just under an hour and a half of pure rock ‘n’ roll, lightly sniffed by Belgian drug users. And when Gallagher gets angry at the sound guy during ‘Wall of Glass’ because things are too quiet, we can only applaud. Angry Liam is our favorite Liam, because anger is the fuel that powers his voice.

We Can Lament About What We Missed – ‘Supersonic’, ‘Live Forever’ And Maybe Even A Little Bit Of Brother Noel – But That’d Be Bullshit in the bushes Are. Because nothing will ever beat the glorious moment of ‘Wonderwall’. And with a glistening, swirling and insanely bountiful ‘Champagne Supernova’ she guides us into the rebirth of the night. Never change, Liam Gallagher: Ain’t no rock star like you, ain’t nobody singin’You and I, we live and we die / The world’s still turning, we don’t know why!” like you. Is good!