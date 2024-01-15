One aspirin a day? This is what doctors recommend

One in four older adults takes aspirin At least three times a week in hopes of preventing heart attacks And strokeHowever, many of them may not need it. According to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan among men and women 50 and 80 years57% reported taking aspirin regularly, admitting that they had no history of heart disease.

Experts assure that in recent years Guidelines on Aspirin Use Its ability to reduce the risk of blood clots has led to new knowledge about who actually benefits most and who faces the risk of bleeding, and prevention has changed.

Guidelines now focus primarily on the use of aspirin in people who already have heart disease, including those who have survived a heart attack or stroke and those who are at risk due to their personal health and family background. Face higher risk of heart disease.

risk of bleeding

Even if someone has a history of heart disease, aspirin carries a risk of bleeding that increases with age. This has led to guidelines that advise against regular aspirin use after age 70, or suggest that it may be reasonable to consider stopping it around age 75 in people without heart disease.

“Aspirin is no longer the only preventive tool for older adults, as it was promoted for decades,” he says. Jordan Schaefer“This survey shows that we have a long way to go to ensure that aspirin use is consistent with current knowledge,” says Dr., a hematologist at Michigan Medicine.

Geoffrey BarnesMichigan Medicine’s cardiologists say: “As guidelines change, it is important for everyone over the age of 40 to get a follow-up based on results such as their family history, past health problems, current medications, recent tests, etc. But talk to your family doctor about your individual heart risk.” blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical activity and diet. “Preventive use of aspirin should be based on age and these factors.”

updated knowledge

Schaefer and Barnes said in a statement that due to continuing research on aspirin, two important guidelines for older adults who do not have a history of heart disease have changed in recent years. In these people, taking aspirin is called primary prevention.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association together say that daily use of low-dose aspirin may be considered for the prevention of heart disease in selected adults ages 40 to 70 who are at increased risk for heart disease. It goes, but there is no bleeding. According to a guideline updated in 2019. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which advises the federal government, updated its guidance in 2022 and recommended not starting aspirin for heart disease prevention in adults age 60 and older.

Adults between 40 and 70 years old People at high risk for heart disease may be good candidates for aspirin as primary prevention, but they should always talk to a healthcare provider before they start taking it.

Meanwhile, for people who have already had a heart attack, certain types of stroke, or other cardiovascular diagnoses, aspirin is usually still recommended, unless the person can afford it or risk of bleeding unacceptable. This is called secondary prevention and should only be done under medical supervision.