One joke after another fails in the wacky romantic comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

don’t mind

directed by Gene Stupnitsky

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick

Ronald Rovers

A movie in which a naked Jennifer Lawrence struggles on the beach with people who stole her clothes? In which many jokes fail due to bad timing? don’t mind This is probably the most bizarre rom-com you’ll see in theaters this year. Because of your constant astonishment at the choices made by the producers, you can’t say at first that the movie is all that bad or that interesting. Spoiler: It’s the first one. This film is, to use that English term, ring: An uncomfortable seat.

Jennifer Lawrence plays 32-year-old Maddy, who is asked by the parents of a 19-year-old boy to start a relationship with her. Reason: He has to go to university after the summer holidays, but he is so self-absorbed and socially awkward that they fear he will never make it through university.

It’s hard to explain exactly what’s going on – other than all the jokes that don’t work – but there’s something very funny about a Hollywood star like Lawrence wooing an ordinary guy in a movie. If the film’s aim was to invert the clichéd roles of older man and younger woman, then this choice was understandable. But that is not the case. don’t mind Stands or falls with the question of whether the jokes are successful or not. they are not. What remains: A clumsy attempt at making a somewhat spicy romcom.