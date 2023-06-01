One of last year’s grossest and goriest movies is now streaming



Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has added another top movie to its catalog this week: Bones and All. This road movie revolves around two teenagers who share human flesh and desire for each other.

bones and all, which hit theaters last year, is a film from award-winning director Luca Guadagnino. He was previously responsible for the romantic hit Call Me By Your Name (2017).

special combination

This film is a special combination of romance and horror. Amidst all the gory scenes, a tender love story unfolds between two young people who are suffering from a paranoid condition.

bones and all was warmly received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, a site that aggregates reviews, the film has a score of 82 percent with an average rating of 7.4.

bones and all (2022)

Luca Guadagnino |Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, et alEighteen year old Marine has an insatiable desire for human flesh. After one more incident, his father had had enough. Since then he is on his own. During his trip to America, he learns that there are other people like him. She meets the awkward Sully and the young Lee, among others. He develops an intimate relationship with the latter.

Interested in this movie? you can bones and all Probably found it right here on prime video.

