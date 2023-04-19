One Of League’s Oldest Champions Changed Forever Because Of Censorship, But Almost No One Realized – League of Legends

Karthus launched in 2009, but five years later it received a giant makeover due to censorship.

Keep operational a game the size of League of Legends it is a challenge in itself. However, the great challenge of Riot Games It is not only to make everything work as we are used to. From the developer they would like to only deal with problems related to balance adjustments or tensions every time a new champion is released, because there are a much more controversial element that always ends up coming back. His video game has become a global phenomenon available in China, the Middle East or the United States. Very different cultures and laws that have forced the company to fall into a practice that everyone hates: censorship.

The great change of Karthus because of censorship

Sometimes the contents are censored directly and due to an explicit law. For example, the sentimental relationship between Diana and Leona has never been confirmed in many countries and recently We have even seen changes in a ‘splash art’ because there are still areas of the world with legislation against what they call “promotion of homosexuality.” However, there is many occasions in which the problem is posed in a much more subtle way. A crossroads that forces difficult decisions to be made and in which one of the most emblematic champions of League of Legends was involved. Karthus has changed radically throughout the game’s history.

In his original version, Karthus was a skeleton turned League of Legends champion. A kind of god of death that had a skull for a face and was dressed in a tunic. However, when the video game arrived in China in 2011 we discovered that the character there was very different. All visible traces of bone had been removed from its promotional image. In its place it had been replaced by an immense darkness in which only bright blue eyes could be seen. It was a curious addition to the design that it shocked all the players a lot when they found out.

The change to Karthus was very similar to what certain characters in Dota 2 or World of Warcraft suffered when their version for China was released. So, fortified a kind of urban legend according to which the Asian country has strictly prohibited the presence of skeletons or skulls in video games. This is not entirely true. There are video games developed there that include this type of element. However, there are three reasons why almost all titles take this path: the laws for the approval of videogames are diffuse, the verification processes to confirm that everything is in order are very long and if you fail you have to start from the beginning.





This set of circumstances made Tencent which by then owned Riot Games and was to become the responsible for managing the game in ChinaHe found himself at a crossroads. League of Legends was a new title and not so well known, so applying certain changes did not seem too problematic from a business point of view. However, there was the possibility of to fall short of the adjustments and see the release delayed indefinitely. In this sense, they opted to err on the side of caution. They made an alternate, art-friendly version of most champions, with the change to Karthus being one of the most eye-catching and easy to spot.

Karthus, after his rework in 2014

The problem came when the visual section of Karthus became outdated. SYour design in the game was one of the worst aged of all League of Legends and Riot Games did not take long to carry out a complete visual rework. The company then found that the champion they had designed was very different depending on which area of ​​the world. While in Europe it would be defined as “a skeleton with magical powers related to death”, in China it did not even have a skull. This led the company to make a Solomonic decision: find a middle ground where both versions of the character could meet.

The new version of Karthus ran out of skulls all over the world and kept a spectral hand with a skeletal shape. A version that, in general, convinced the players and almost It seems inspired by the Army of the Dead from The Lord of the Rings. However, it is still a product of censorship. A very curious one and that perhaps we do not find as objectionable as other modified elements of League of Legends.

