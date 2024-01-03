One of Saturn’s smallest moons has a secret ocean

(CNN) — Astronomers have discovered additional evidence that one of Saturn’s smallest moons, called Mimas, hides a global ocean beneath its icy surface. Developing stronger arguments for the presence of water that is essential for life as we know it could help scientists better understand where to look for habitable worlds in the vast expanses of deep space.

Scientists previously thought Mimas was just a big chunk of ice before NASA’s Cassini mission studied Saturn from 2004 to 2017, and some of its 146 moons orbited the ringed planet.

Mimas, discovered as a small dot near Saturn by the English astronomer William Herschel in 1789, was first photographed from space by the Voyager probe in 1980. Craters cover the surface of Mimas, but the largest is about 130 kilometers wide. The diameter and makes the moon look like the Death Star from the “Star Wars” film saga.

The data collected by Cassini during its flyby of Mimas astonished astronomers. The moon takes just over 22 hours to orbit Saturn and is only 186,000 kilometers away from the planet. Cassini data revealed that changes in Mimas’ rotation and orbital motion were caused by the moon’s interior.

A team of European researchers determined in 2014 that a hard, elongated, rocky core or underground ocean causes the Moon’s rotation and motion.

To follow up the previous study, astronomer Dr. Valérie Lany at the Paris Observatory and colleagues analyzed orbital motion data to see which scenario was the most likely. The findings were published this Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The team determined that if Mimas had a pancake-shaped rocky core the moon’s spin and orbital motion would not match Cassini observations. Instead, the evolution of Mimas’s orbit over time suggested that an internal ocean shaped its motion, Laney said.

“This discovery adds Mimas to an exclusive club of moons with internal oceans, including Enceladus and Europa, but with a unique difference: its ocean is remarkably young, estimated at only 5 (million) and 15 years old,” the study said. Million years old.” Co-author Dr. Nick Cooper, honorary researcher in the Astronomy Unit in the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences at Queen Mary University of London, said in a statement.







old surface, young ocean

The research team determined the origin and age of the Mimas Ocean by studying how the moon, approximately 400 kilometers in diameter, reacts to the gravitational forces exerted on it by Saturn.

“The internal heat must come from the tides raised by Saturn at Mimas,” Laney said. “These tidal effects have created friction within the satellite, which has generated heat.”

The team suspects that the ocean beneath the moon’s ice sheets is 20 to 30 kilometers deep. Astronomically speaking, with the ocean being so young, there would be no external signs of surface activity that would indicate the presence of an underground ocean.

Mimas’ craters act like pronounced wrinkles, indicating that its surface is ancient. But Saturn’s Enceladus appears young because active geysers have contributed to the regurgitation or deposition of fresh, new material on that moon’s surface.

The ocean is still developing, so Mimas may provide a unique window into the processes behind the formation of subsurface oceans on other icy moons, the researchers said.

A closer look at the marine world

The discovery could change the way astronomers think about moons in our solar system.

“If Mimas hides a global ocean, that means there could be liquid water almost anywhere,” Laney said. “We already have serious candidates for global oceans (such as on the moons) Callisto, Dione, and Triton.”

In 2017, NASA announced that ocean worlds may be the most likely places to find life beyond Earth, and missions such as the European Space Agency’s Jupiter and NASA’s Europa Clipper and Dragonfly spacecraft will visit Jupiter’s moons Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. and Saturn’s moon Titan.

“The existence of a newly formed liquid water ocean makes Mimas an ideal candidate to study for researchers investigating the origins of life,” Cooper said.

The study authors said now is the time to look at other seemingly cool moons in the solar system that may hide conditions that could support life.

“The findings of Laney and colleagues will inspire broader investigation of medium-sized icy moons throughout the Solar System,” wrote Dr. Matija Zuk and Elisa Rose Roden in an article that accompanied the study. Zuk is a research scientist at the SETI Institute in California, and Rhoden is a senior scientist in the Planetary Science Directorate at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.

None of the authors were involved in the study, but Roden is the author of research on the possibility of a “stealth” ocean in Mimas.

Roden said, “Basically, the difference between our 2022 paper and this new paper is that we found that while the geology of Mimas cannot rule out an ocean, they actually see the signature of an ocean within the orbit of Mimas.” figuring out.” “This is the strongest evidence we have so far that Mimas actually has an ocean today.”

Since the 2022 report, Roden and his research group have continued their study of Mimas and agree with the new study’s conclusions about the relatively young age of the moon’s ocean.

“Mimas certainly shows that moons with older surfaces may be hiding young oceans, which is quite exciting,” Roden said. “I think we can speculate about whether moons have developed oceans much more recently than we think.”