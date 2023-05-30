One of the best sci-fi movies ever is now on Netflix

film news There are many beautiful movies on streaming services and in the coming times we will see the most beautiful pearls that various services have to offer.

and those sci-fi movies are anime akira by director Katsuhiro Otomo. The less than 124-minute animated film comes from 1988 and features voices for Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama and Teisho Genda in the original Japanese version.

immersive sci-fi

netflix tells akira If “wretched, hypnotic” And “cyberpunk” And it is based on the 1982 manga of the same name by Otomo.

In akira is about two childhood friends who get sucked into the underworld of Neo-Tokyo. Kaneda is the leader of a biker gang and the good Tetsuo is one of the gang members. When Tetsuo is captured and used as a guinea pig, he gains incredible powers. Only Canada can stop him.

one of the best



akira Considered one of the best anime of all time, it managed to gross an impressive $50 million at the worldwide box office in 1988.

it’s on rotten tomatoes akira It has an excellent 91 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Tomatometer. “Akira is remarkably gory and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy help set the standard for modern anime,” According to critics’ consensus.

live action

We are still waiting for the live action Hollywood remake. It has been in development since 2002 at Warner Bros. Directors like George Miller, Jordan Peele and Taika Waititi are already attached to the project.

In the past, several white actors were recruited for the (almost) lead roles, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Gary Oldman, Garrett Hedlund, and Kristen Stewart. After several criticisms of the anime film adaptation Ghost in the Shell Along with Scarlett Johansson, the film will undoubtedly feature a predominantly Asian cast.

you can akira Watch it on Netflix now.