One of the best thrillers of all time only on Prime Video

film news When we look at the range of different streaming services, it is not easy to find something right away. We’ve got a movie you really should watch.

thriller gone girl Comes from 2014 and is a two and a half hour long film. Although every minute is worth watching. You can stream it on Prime Video.

lies and deceit

Nick and Amy want to celebrate their fifth anniversary. It is early in the morning that Nick begins to doubt their relationship and goes to his sister for advice. When he later returned, his wife had disappeared without a trace.

Under pressure from the police and the big media, more and more cracks are appearing in Nick’s picture of an ideal marriage. This and other lies and deceptions lead everyone to wonder whether Nick himself had banished his wife.

david fincher

The director of the film is David Fincher. Prior to directing feature films, Fincher had previously directed a number of music videos. He has been responsible for videos for Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Iggy Pop, Madonna and Sting, among others.

In 1992, Fincher ventured into the world of feature films for the first time. his first film alien 3, soon afterward Seven, fight Club and finally gone girl,

Fincher is known for his style as a director. In the video below he tells us how gone girl has gone to work.

good cast

Jillian Flynn is the author of the book on which the film is based. he also wrote for the film gone girl script.

Nick is played by Ben Affleck in the film. The lead role of Amy is played by Rosamund Pike. This was not always certain as Reese Witherspoon had acquired the rights to produce the film and was actually planning to play Amy herself. Before Pike was finally cast, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman and others were also considered for the part.

Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit and David Clennon further strengthen the cast.

dark, intelligent and stylish

Fewer people have shared their thoughts on IMDb in recent years. All of them together give the film a decent score of 8.1/10. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audiences agree and together they give the film an 88% good score. “Gone Girl is a shocking psychological thriller, in which even marriage is a diabolical game of psychopaths.” says one of the reviewers on the site.

must see

If you’re a fan of a good thriller, this is it gone girl A film that you should not miss. Stream the movie now on Prime Video.