One of the biggest changes in League of Legends is actually detrimental to the game “it was great for the players, but bad for the game”

League of Legends It undergoes substantial changes over time, each season things are removed or new things are added, thus they manage to keep the game fresh. One of those changes is the position selectionthat before its renovation in 2016, the champion selection room was a constant war, since many players if they could not go to a certain lane generated conflicts, threats and even trolling. After the change in position selection this war is over, but a League producer has revealed that the change “was great for the players, but bad for the game in general“.

The position selection currently consists of choosing before starting two positions in which we wanted to play, then in the champion selection room the game made it clear to us which position and line we should go to, thus avoiding many discussions and conflicts. However, according to 3D Games, Riot Auberaun, a League of Legends producer in charge of lp’s matchmaking and earning system, has said that the problem is that this change has made the game worse, creating matchmaking-related issues that are almost impossible for Riot Games to solve. “The position pick did a lot of different things. Like you said, it resulted in players being less versatile because it allows you to focus on hyper-specialization, but it also made a lot of the community super happy for that very reason. It’s great for players, but bad for the game in general., is not a rare opinion in our internal discussions. However, it would cost us a lot if we decided to remove it.”

It happens that the selection of position brought the term “autofill”which refers to when players are automatically placed in a position that does not correspond to those previously selected, this was not a problem before, since you should know what minimum of each role, because you did not have a guaranteed position, which is why a player who has joined LoL after the change, may have played more than a thousand games specializing in two positions, but at the time of being “autofill” ” will not be able to perform at the same level as a rival who spends almost all his time specializing in his favorite line.

This it has bad effects for the gamessince there are currently less capacity to understand what is expected of the rest of the lines or what are their most common problems when players have never played them. In any case, the renewed position selection system has been quite applauded because at the end of the day it delivers fun, so even though the game is made worse for this, it’s still fun.

