One of the most brutal impactful films of cinema with Emily Blunt is on Netflix

Sicario: No Man’s Land is a 2015 action-thriller film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro.

The story follows an FBI agent named Kate Macer (blunt), who is recruited to help with a government task force that fights drug trafficking on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Synopsis

Kate Macer is an FBI agent who leads a special operations team looking for drug dealers in an area near the US-Mexico border.

After a violent confrontation with a cartel, Kate is invited by Matt (Brolin), a mysterious government consultant, to join a special team in search of a big drug dealer.

Reluctant at first, Kate ends up accepting the invitation and joins a team led by Alejandro (del toro), a mysterious man with a checkered past.

Throughout the operation, Kate discovers that not everything is what it seems and finds herself in the middle of a complex web of corruption, violence and betrayal.

Cast

The film features a strong cast, led by Emily Blunt like Kate Macer.

josh brolin plays Matt, a government consultant who recruits Kate for the operation, and Benicio Del Toro is Alejandro, a key member of the team who has a dark and mysterious past.

Other notable actors include Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Donovan and Victor Garber.

What does the review say?

Sicario: No Man’s Land was very well received by film critics. In the website Rotten Tomatoeswhich compiles ratings from various critics, the film has an approval rating of 92%.

The site’s critical consensus reads: “With a tense plot, exceptional performances and stunning visuals, Sicario: No Man’s Land confirms that director Denis Villeneuve is a talent to be taken seriously.”

Already on the website Metacriticwhich uses a scale of 0 to 100 to compile critics’ ratings, the film has an average score of 82 based on 49 reviews, indicating “universal acclaim”.

Critics praised the director’s work Denis Villeneuve and the performance of the protagonists Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin.

In addition, the tense plot and impressive visuals were highly praised in the reviews. Some reviews also highlighted the outstanding soundtrack of Jóhann Jóhannsson.

Sicario: No Man’s Land was nominated for three categories at the 2016 Oscars: Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Original Score, but did not win in any of them.

However, the critical and box office success secured a sequel, titled Sicario: Day of the Soldadolaunched in 2018.

Curiosities

The title “Sicario” refers to a Spanish term used to describe a professional assassin.

The screenplay for the film was written by Taylor Sheridan, who is also known for his work on the series Yellowstone.

The film’s theme song, “The Beast” was composed by Jóhann Jóhannsson, who also worked with Villeneuve on “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

The film was nominated for 3 Oscars in 2016, including Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Sound.

Conclusion

Sicario: No Man’s Land is an electrifying film that presents a dark and realistic vision of the fight against drug trafficking.

With a top-notch cast and Villeneuve’s deft direction, the film is an emotional and impactful experience that captivates the viewer from beginning to end.

If you are a fan of action and suspense movies, Sicario: No Man’s Land it’s a movie you can’t miss.

Sicario: No Man’s Land is available at Netflix.

See the trailer: