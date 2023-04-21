One of Valve’s most successful games receives an unprecedented patch that changes it completely: Dota 2 is transformed with the arrival of its latest update – DOTA 2

Fans talk about it as the biggest patch in Dota 2 history, and its content is very interesting.

Valve is unrecognizable. After spending a lot of time working in silence, the developers of the company that owns Steam presented counter strike 2 . This was just a few weeks ago, but now they are also announcing great news for their other great game as a service. After a somewhat quiet periodDota 2 is going to receive some of the biggest changes in its history. The MOBA, considered for years as the company’s most pampered game, has presented a major update under the name of New Frontiers. A Patch 7.33 that has a lot of taste of victory for the community.

Revolution in Dota 2

MOBA fans are used to small updates every few weeks that don’t touch much. However, Valve has always taken a different path with Dota 2.. Although they experimented with the possibility of adding changes every two weeks, their main bet is based on great spin hits. Since the end of 2016 the game has received 34 patcheswhile in the same period of time League of Legends it will have gone through about 150 versions. This makes each update much bigger. In this sense, you can imagine the immensity of these changes so that, in a game used to gigantic transformations, it is considered the biggest in history.

The new update of dota 2 it is based on adding changes across five categories. Map transformations, gameplay, matchmaking, UI (clarity), and balance. The last three categories are easy to explain: matchups in ranked matches will be fairer, the game will communicate more clearly what is happening and almost all the heroes and items in the game have been adjusted. However, the modifications that the map has undergone and the changes to the gameplay are the most interesting.

Now there will be two Roshan, one in the upper zone and one in the lower zone of the map

Dota 2 pitch has increased by 40% changing the arrangement of many elements. Perhaps the most striking thing is that now there won’t be one, if not two roshan wells. The final monster of the video game, created by Guinsoo and named after his bowling ball back when we were still calling it Defense of the Ancients and it was a Warcraft mod, doubles. It will now appear in the corners of the top and bottom lanes. Also changes the layout of minions and adds an infinite number of new mechanics: teleportation portals, fountains with fruits that restore life and mana or structures that offer Aghanim’s Shards.





The change to strategy and tactics is total, but that’s not all. Added a fourth type of hero, now the items obtained from killing the forest creatures will not be only for ‘carries’ and the minions have been modified to encourage players to “hit each other” instead of farming. Even so, what is most striking is that the stun and disables of almost all heroes have been reduced. Long crowd control chains are a feature of Dota and are not going away, although they will now be made a bit more bearable. The developers allege that Beastmaster roared in their faces and that gave them a lot of time to think.

New Frontiers is a near complete revamp of the Dota 2 gaming experience.. One that makes the transition from other video games a bit nicer and includes elements familiar to the MOBA community. However, it does not give up its desire to differentiate itself and add elements that in other video games would seem impossible. Patch 7.33 is now available in the video game Valve and the game, as always, can be enjoyed for free upon download on Steam.

