One Punch Man Coming to Overwatch 2

The crossovers between video games and television series are the order of the day. Different titles seek collaborations with other brands to offer content for players. On this occasion, the one who has stood out is Overwatch 2, since it has officially launched its event with the one punch manthe webcomic created by One. Until April 6, 2023, players will be able to get skins and other exclusive cosmetic items for the heroes.

The collaboration of one punch man and Overwatch 2 has four skins as a main course Doomfist, Genji, Kiriko and Soldier 76 are the heroes chosen to recreate the anime characters. The tank has the appearance of Saitama thanks to its fist, while the rest represent Genos, Tatsumaki and Mumen Rider respectively. With the exception of Soldier, all aspects are paid and the prices are as follows:

Saitan Doomfist Pack : 2,500 coins (25 euros)

: 2,500 coins (25 euros) Genji Genos Pack : 1,900 coins (19 euros)

: 1,900 coins (19 euros) Terrible Tornado Kiriko Pack : 2,100 coins (21 euros)

: 2,100 coins (21 euros) Mega Pack (previous three packs): 4,400 coins (44 euros)

How to get the free content

Beyond the aspects that are achieved by paying, the collaboration between one punch man and Overwatch 2 is an event, so players can complete missions to get rewards. The mechanics are simple: 24 games must be completed -regardless of the result- in order to obtain all the prizes. In the case of victory, the games have double value, so it is easier to meet the objectives. Additionally, all completed challenges grant 5,000 XP which helps progress the battle pass. The missions and rewards are as follows: