One-way traffic on part of the Dorpstraat after summer: “discourage cut-through traffic in the village center” (Zemst)

You will no longer be allowed to enter the Dorpsstraat at Wrede from Schumannlaan. , © JW

Gemst is fighting a battle against cut-through traffic and is taking concrete measures. At Dorpsstraat in Weerde, one-way traffic will be introduced between the pharmacy and Robert Schumannlaan. In other places possible adjustments are discussed with local residents.

To avoid congestion on main roads, online route planners often send drivers through residential areas. This disrupts the quality of life and intended traffic flow included in the mobility plan.

The Zemst is taking concrete measures, starting with the Dorpsstraat in Vierde, where the municipality will introduce one-way traffic after the summer. Mobility Alderman Dirk Van Rooy (N-VA) says, “You can leave the village via the Schumanlan intersection, but you can’t drive.” “Due to this adjustment, part of the cut-through traffic will no longer run through Vierde Village, which will improve traffic quality. In addition, residents only have to travel a short distance.

wavesbane

How the cut-through traffic on the Wavesbahn can be resolved and what adjustments they are prepared to make were discussed with local residents on Tuesday. “Before we take action, we want to present them with three options for a vote,” says Mayor Veerle Geirinks (N-VA).

On rural roads, the municipality of Zemst tries to prevent choppy traffic through information signs agricultural traffic Keep. As a result, the road is no longer indicated by online route planners as suitable for through traffic. Also, the speed limit is 30 kilometers per hour.