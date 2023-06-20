One year after his canceled world tour: Shawn Mendes returns to stage during Ed Sheeran concert

celebritiesLast weekend, Ed Sheeran (32) unpacked a notable guest during his concert in Toronto. Shawn Mendes (24) came on stage and sang ‘Lego House’ and ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’. A special moment, as the Canadian singer was back on stage for the first time in over a year. Last year, he canceled his world tour due to mental issues. “I found it hard to find my voice again.”



“It’s been a year since this guy was on stage and he’s coming for us tonight. He asked me if he could come on the show. I replied that he should come and sing a song. Like Sheeran announces the return of Shawn Mendes. The crowd goes wild when the singer takes the stage and sings “Lego House” and “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” That last number seems like an obvious statement. As if The singer wanted to say: “I’m back. I’m doing better and nothing or anyone can stop me.”

Big difference from a year ago. A week and a half after the start of their ‘Wonder’ tour, they hit a brief hiatus due to mental issues. The break was initially supposed to last only three weeks, but the reality was different. There wasn’t enough time to recover, so he made a difficult decision. The entire tour was canceled in late July. He said, ‘I was not prepared for the effect this tour would have on me. After not performing for a long time and moving around due to the pandemic, I took off in full gusto, but in fact I was not prepared at all,” it seemed at the time. “It’s my fault to disappoint you Heartbreaking, but I have to put my health first.” Mendes promised that he would come back with new music and perform again.

He also keeps a promise when he returns to the podium. The Canadian singer has yet to discuss any tour plans, but said he is having the time of his life on stage with Sheeran. Mendes had a big smile on his face again for the first time.

new music

Two weeks ago he released music again after a long time: the single ‘What the Hell Are We Dying For’, which is about the recent wildfires in Canada. He was in New York at the time, which had turned completely orange due to the thick layer of smog. “Suddenly a lot of frustrations erupted inside me. About relationships, about my career, about the environment… I felt inspiration growing up for the first time,” says the singer. In the lyrics of his brand new song, fans also read between the lines that his on-off, off-off relationship with Camila Cabello is not going well. The couple originally parted ways in 2021 and decided to give their romance another chance in the past. However, things did not turn out as he had expected. In ‘What Are We Dying For’ he sings: “If you are not mine and I am not yours. What are we dying for?”

difficult process

Everything indicates that Mendes is all set to return to the music industry. Even if he has come a long way. “It’s been a difficult process,” he admitted to The Wall Street Journal a few months ago. “I found it difficult to find my voice again. I didn’t even have the courage to go behind the microphone, to sit with the writers anymore. I went to a lot of therapy to understand how I felt and why,” said the singer. “After that I had to work on myself to recover again. My eyes have been opened. I have grown since then. I am very grateful to all the people who were kind and understanding.

