One year after the trial

After the trial of the lawsuit against his ex-wife, Depp prepares for his return to the cinema and Heard feels his energy ‘renewed’

The judgment between Amber Heard It is Johnny Depp turned one year old this Tuesday (11). The case attracted worldwide media and public attention and brought to light the tumultuous relationship between the former celebrity couple, rife with allegations of abuse and domestic violence.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article written by her in 2018 for the newspaper The Washington Postte after more than six weeks on trial, Johnny Depp won the action. The Aquaman Actress (2018) should pay US$ 15 million to the actor.

A source close to heard I told People that the actress “couldn’t wait to leave the States with her daughter” after the trial. She is the mother of the daughter Oonagh Paigewho turned 2 earlier this month.

“She’s been living in Spain where she has more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start over outside the country,” the source said. “She is excited to be working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed by the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

The source adds: “That’s all behind her now. She has new energy and is focused on the things she loves.”

While Depp seems to be more “focused on work”. According to People, Depp went on a post-trial tour with the guitarist and close friend. Jeff Beck, who died in January aged 78, and director Maïwenn. The film will open the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

“As soon as his tour ended, he started filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited to be back,” says the source. “He thinks it’s perfect for this historical drama to premiere at Cannes.”

The source adds: “Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He’s dating, but he doesn’t have a girlfriend.”