OneRepublic takes the alarm disc with the runway

In recent years, he has become the master of catchy songs and now Runway has also nailed it. In the coming week the people of OneRepublic will have the alarm disc in QMusic in their hands.

You can safely call OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder one of the greatest songwriters of the last 20 years. He not only wrote hit songs for his own bands, but also produced many of them for other acts. His resume includes Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis, Halo by Beyoncé, Rumor Has It by Adele, Not Over You by Gavin DeGraw, That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X and 10:35 by Tiësto and Tate McRae. A grand honors list, but there was certainly also a period when things went down. Between 2017 and 2019, his group OneRepublic was no longer able to score Top 40 hits. There was little success abroad as well. And so the rudder was changed.

catchy tunes

OneRepublic started off focusing more and more on the TikTok audience through catchy tunes and catchy choruses that instantly sink into your head. And it brought success. In recent years, The Americans has released one earworm after another through Run, Sunshine and I Ain’t Worried. It is no coincidence that all three songs also charted in the top 10 of the Dutch Top 40. This is not a reason to change course, but to give a different twist to the concept. That’s what OneRepublic does on the runway. A track with a similar recipe to its predecessors, but which sounds slightly different.

Finally another alarm disc

For the folks at Tedder, the 15th is about to become a hit, as they now take their fifth alarm disc with Runway. There was a long wait for his next film: Love Runs Out was sealed in 2014. Apologize (2007), Stop and Stare (2008) and Secrets (2010) are other Alarm discs from OneRepublic.

