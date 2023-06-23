Onstage attack leaves casts scarred: Robbie Williams in tears, Chand lifts up her skirt | Show

Artistes need better security on stage. That call is getting a lot of support on social media after pop stars Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were attacked shortly after each other’s performance. It was a bitch for the fans involved, but Robbie Williams had already shown in 2001 just how badly an artist suffers from it.

Pictures of singers Bebe Rexha, 33, and Ava Max, 29, have gone viral around the world in recent days. Rexha had to be carried after a phone was thrown in her face during a concert in New York on Sunday. Max was punched in the face by a man who climbed on stage during a show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Nicholas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey is suspected of throwing the phone at Rexha. According to local officials, they did this intentionally because they thought it would be “ridiculous”. Rumor has it that the man who attacked Ava Max is an obsessed fan who had no intention of killing her. It seems that he took the opportunity to get closer to her. Both singers said they are fine, but behind the scenes it may have been different.

‘really scared’

Robbie Williams was pushed off stage at a concert in Stuttgart in 2001 by a confused man who was convinced there was a fake Williams on stage. The singer did not see the man coming and fell about 1.5 meters forward. Aside from some minor injuries, the artist was doing well, reassuring his fans and the band. But once he disappeared from the eyes, tears came out, because he was not mentally well. Watch the moment Robbie Williams was pushed, read below:

,, everything goes through you, from: is it? fucking Worth?” Williams said shortly after the incident in the documentary. nobody someday (2002). “He could have had a knife, he could have had anything. I don’t want to wallow in self-pity, but I’m really scared,” said Williams, who was already struggling mentally at the time. “Really scary. Not just tonight, most days I’m real fucking Concerned.”

‘Give hands where they don’t belong’

World stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine have also been harassed on stage. Levine called that “super awful.” Such incidents become news because fans film them, but misconduct is not always visible.

Singer Mann de Steenwinkel, 26, previously admitted she rarely wears a skirt on stage after unpleasant experiences at her concerts. The singer likes to jump into the audience at performances and then everyone does not know how to behave. “I felt hands in places where they definitely don’t belong,” she said.

Man who injured singer Bebe Rexha with his phone faces multiple assault charges, reports BBC News, He has to appear in court next week.

