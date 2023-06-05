Ooh! Megan Deceever and Joey from EOTB go public and share romantic vacation photos

Rumors about the former participant of temptation island Megan Deceever and ex on the beachContestant Joy Setty has already done rounds on social media but now he himself confirms that there is indeed a romantic relationship. They both share pictures from their vacation in Egypt on Instagram and they look very much in love together. Ooh!

Megan Deceever and Joey Setty

You may know Megan Deceever through her participation in Temptation Island with ex Kevin in 2018, but also from her short-lived relationship with Dennis Russo. Megan and Dennis’ relationship seemed like a good one at the time and they were even briefly engaged, but it turned out to be a publicity stunt. That’s why Megan has little trouble sharing intimate things with her followers. Still, it went on Crush Joy Setty, a contestant on the current season of East on the Beach: Double Dutch, secret… until now. Where earlier there used to be sneaky pictures of both of them on juice channels, now they sprinkle holiday images on their respective Instagram channels and Megan and Joy are looking very romantic in the pictures. Oh La la,

met during ex on the beach 2023

Megan and Joey meet during the ninth season of EOTB. Joey is one of the candidates and Megan is the ex of another contestant, Dylan. Megan immediately catches the eye of Joey and things heat up afterward. Although during EOTB Season 9, Megan has another full of steam Adventure with Mark-Jan. Yet Joey has apparently won over her heart a little more and it seems that nothing is going on between him and Megan, as they are on vacation together. Dear,

