Open Doors at the Gil Gayarre Foundation school

As every year, the Colegio Concertado de Educación Especial de la Gil Gayarre Foundation celebrates its Open Days aimed at those families iinterested in learning about its educational offer for the next academic year 2023–2024.



This educational centerconcerted by the Community of Madrid since 1999, offers a wide range of services and personalized support oriented to the capacity building every student; always according to his needs. They include physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychology, social work, guidance consultations, medical service and school transportation.

In addition, for some years now, it has presented a very innovative educational offer since it integrates robotics and Minecraft in the classrooms of older students; processurando significant learning and adapted to the current reality.



This open day will take place on February 16 and the 13 April (from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) at the headquarters of the Gil Gayarre Foundation (Carretera de Majadahonda, Km.2 – pozuelo of Alarcon)



All those interested in attending may register. through the following links:



[Jueves 16 de febrero, a las 10:30] [13 de abril, a las 10:30].

It is also possible to expand the information on these conferences through of the following contacts:

– Telephone: 670 688 418

– E-mail: [email protected]

– Web: https://www.gilgayarre.org/conoce–our–college–of–education–special/