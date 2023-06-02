Operation Fortune: Rousse de Guerre 4K – Film Domain

A Ukrainian gang manages to steal a new weapons technology that threatens the world order. The British government hires international intelligence agency Five Eyes to retrieve the weapon before billionaire arms dealer Greg Symonds sells it to the highest bidder. On behalf of Five Eyes, Nathan Jasmine recruits MI6 agent Orson Fortune to lead a team. However, during the mission in Madrid, the team encounters Mike, a rival of Nathan’s, who has been hired to retrieve the weapon. When the team learns that Symonds is hosting a charity event in Cannes, they decide to summon his favorite movie star to trick him.

Around the turn of the millennium, director Guy Ritchie made his breakthrough with films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, which were packed with black humor and raw action. In the years that followed, he made films in which he tapped into the same vein, but with which he also achieved varying degrees of success. After it went horribly wrong with the King Arthur movie, all planned sequels were canceled and it ended up being Richie for the time being. However, he managed to surprise friend and foe alike with the live-action film adaptation of Aladdin. Although the film received mixed reviews, it grossed over a billion dollars. He then returned with the full-bodied crime comedy The Gentlemen. So it was surprising that Wrath of Man skipped theaters and ended up straight on Amazon Prime Video, and the movie wasn’t that bad. Still, it’s clear that a new Guy Ritchie movie is certainly no guarantee of success.

What makes this film interesting is that it is Richie’s fifth collaboration with Jason Statham. And Statham does exactly what you’d expect him to do here. It’s also good to see Josh Hartnett in action again. He was once seen as the new Leonardo DiCaprio, but after successes like Pearl Harbor he intentionally took a step back from the limelight to focus more on his mental health. But now he’s back, although his role as a Hollywood star is mainly for comic winks and that’s where Hartnett’s strength doesn’t seem to lie. Isn’t it surprising to report about the casting? Definitely! After Hugh Grant managed to go through all the variations on the same roles in rom-coms, he ended up more and more in meaningless emptiness. Apparently he himself saw that shelf life was over and he’s only recently been tapping into a new market. After similar roles in The Gentleman and Glass Onion, he again plays a bad guy in an entertaining way and he does it well!

Overall, this film, with an otherwise very long and unattractive title, is just a nice snack. So it’s typical of a film that many streaming services are currently rolling out on the assembly line. And there’s nothing wrong with that by any means, but you just hope Richie sets his bar higher than he’s setting it now. But before that it is often hit or miss with respect to its end product and unfortunately there are more missteps than hits here. For example, the script isn’t particularly special, the humor is often dull, the action is little new or special, and Richie’s hand can only be seen in the opening scene. In short: He’s done everything that goes by here before and better. This makes Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre an entertaining, but a dime a dozen, crime comedy. Let’s hope Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, his next spy film expected in 2024, is in better and above all, more curious form.

Excessive: As we often see with The Searchers releases, Operation Fortune: Russe de Guerre also does not contain any bonus content.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre 4K is a somewhat uninspired crime comedy that goes little beyond kicking in a few open doors left and right. For a new Statham film directed by Ritchie, this film really does little. Where Wrath of Man was actually better than passing a cinema release would suggest, we see the opposite here. It all looks neat, but on average it doesn’t get beyond solidity. Or we’ll have to set aside Hugh Grant, who is embarking on a second UK acting life after he’s discovered that playing the bad guy is something he’s particularly good at. Of course, it’ll get boring eventually, but for now she’s the highlight of the movie again. Orson Fortune may seem lucky, but living in a world ruled by James Bond and Ethan Hunt cannot. The likelihood that we can expect a subsequent operation therefore seems to us to be very small.

