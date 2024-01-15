Operation Singapore: how spies managed to intercept secret communications of the German military, published by Russian state media

image Source, Alami caption, Brigadier General Frank Graff is believed to have connected to a top secret call from an unsecured line.

Author, jessica parker

Role, BBC News

reporting from berlin correspondent

four hours

It’s almost midnight in Singapore.

Brigadier General Frank Graff, the senior officer of the Luftwaffe, the German air force, arrives at his hotel room.

He has traveled to Singapore to rub shoulders with defense industry players at Asia’s largest air show.

It’s been a long day, but he still couldn’t sleep.

He still has a work call with his boss, the commander of the German Air Force.

This is nothing special for the Chief of Operations of the Air Force. When he talks to two of his coworkers about the amazing view from his room, he feels at ease and says he just returned from drinks at a nearby hotel that has an incredible pool.

One of them commented, “It’s not bad at all.”

Finally, the boss, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, comes online and the meeting begins in earnest. For the next 40 minutes, This group deals with highly sensitive military issuesIncluding the debate over whether Germany should send its Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is now an open question.

None of the participants in the call knew that they were being spied on The conversation is being recorded.

Two weeks later, the audio tape of the conversation was published by the Russian state channel RT.

Berlin has not said whether it believes the recording was manipulated, but it has confirmed that the call took place and that German services believe it was intercepted by Russian spies.

According to the German government, their man in Singapore “leaked the data”.

Although not officially stated, it is implied that it was Frank Graff. Russian spies were accidentally allowed to join the call.

Soon, this top-secret conversation spread across Russian state media and around the world.

image Source, getty images caption, The call described how Ukraine could use German Taurus missiles if Berlin sends them.

Use of Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Officials discussed how Ukraine might use German-made Taurus missiles if they were delivered.

The contents of the call are now widely known.

The four participants discussed what goals they could achieve if Chancellor Olaf Scholz allowed the shipment of Taurus to Kiev, a controversial issue in Germany.

French and British arms deliveries were also mentioned, and comments were made about the alleged presence of “some” British troops on the ground in Ukraine, an extremely sensitive matter.

But how could spies get into the conversation?

The official German response so far is that it was a case of human error.

According to German authorities, the “data leak” was caused by one of the participants connecting to an unsecured line.Either through your mobile phone or through the hotel’s Wi-Fi.

He said the exact method of connection was still being “clarified”.

“I think it’s a good lesson for everyone: Never use hotel internet if you want to make secure calls“, Miguel Berger, the German ambassador to the United Kingdom, told the BBC this week. There will be people who will think the advice comes a little late.

The revelation that the call was made via the widely used WebEx platform raised eyebrows, but Berlin has insisted that authorities used an exclusively secure and authenticated version.

Professor Alan Woodward of the Surrey Center for Cyber ​​Security says that WebEx provides end-to-end encryption “if you use the app on its own.”

But using land lines, mobile phones or hotel open Wi-Fi could mean that security is no longer guaranteed, and it is now believed that Russian spies were ready to attack.

Professor Woodward says the spies were probably “sitting on the outskirts of the Singapore Air Show”.

caption, The Singapore Airshow usually attracts prominent figures from the defense industry.

The biennial event, held this year from February 20 to 25, typically attracts high-level government, military and industry figures.

If you’re a spy, “When you have these meetings, it’s always advisable to sit in a parking lot or get a hotel room,” says Professor Woodward.

The Russians could use long-range antennas with computer programs capable of intercepting local network traffic.

“These blockages are basically like moving door handles. In the end, you end up with something that isn’t closed,” says Professor Woodward.

Henning Seidler, a Berlin cryptography researcher, believes the most likely theory is that the officer connected via his mobile phone and that the call was picked up by the spies’ antenna which could also “forward” traffic onto the antenna. Main and official.

According to him, this allowed him to listen to and write down everything that was broadcast.

“It’s like fishing with dynamite. You just throw it in the pond and see what fish swim around afterward.”

Referring to the German Army’s conversation, he concluded, “It was his most brilliant catch.”

The German government is eager to quash a theory that has been circulating: that a Russian spy had simply logged on And he remained on the line without anyone knowing.

Berlin emphasizes that, although they are investigating what happened, everything is basically down to one person’s fault.

The calls were intercepted indiscriminately. The spies were lucky, while Germany was not, he tells from Berlin.

But former senior German army officer and member of the Bundestag, the German parliament, Roderich Kiesewetter is one of those who doesn’t quite believe in the “it could happen to anyone” line of defense.

“You have to choose a certain disguise for this disaster,” says Kiesewetter, who has also served in NATO and is a member of the CDU, now a conservative force in the opposition in Germany.

image Source, reuters caption, The German Defense Minister attributed what happened to human error.

“An Easy Target”

He believes that the mentality sustained in “time of peace” has allowed complacency to set in in the German defence.

“This may be a personal mistake. However, This is a sign of systemic failure.” Kiesewetter says.

He also believes that Germany has become an “easy target” due to the “widespread Russian romanticism” of the World War II era.

But the German government finds signs of its perceived weakness toward Russia increasingly troubling, especially since Berlin has donated more arms aid to Ukraine than any other European country.

His ministers also believe Moscow leaked the recording of the day of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral in a deliberate effort to distract attention in Russia and sow division abroad.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing a “deadly” game that should not be played.

Russia has neither confirmed nor denied that its intelligence service was behind the hack.

Whoever was responsible for capturing the Luftwaffe conversations, the leak has been damaging to Germany.

This has further highlighted internal divisions over whether or not to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine and triggered a broader discussion about the country’s perceived defense and security vulnerabilities.

Those in Berlin are confident that the leak was, in fact, an isolated incident, and not just the tip of the iceberg.

image Source, bbc world