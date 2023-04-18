Oppenheimer will be Christopher Nolan’s longest film

Oppenheimer, the new film by director Christopher Nolan (from The Dark Knight trilogy), had its duration revealed (via Comic Book). The feature will be 3 hours long and will be the longest film in the director’s career, surpassing the 169 minutes (2 hours and 49 minutes) of Interstellar.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Nolan spoke about the challenges of filming the super-production that tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer:

“It is a story of immense scope and scale. It’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of scale and in terms of the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary team, and they really dedicated themselves (to the project). It will take some time to finish. But certainly, as I see the results coming in and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has managed to achieve.”

Christopher Nolan’s new work

Oppenheimer will accompany physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the creation of the nuclear bomb, which devastated the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Japan, during World War II. Oppenheimer was the director of the Manhattan Project, developed by the United States to create a nuclear weapon.

The feature film represents Christopher Nolan’s first partnership with Universal. The director ended a long-term partnership with Warner Bros.

The filmmaker who signs the script was based on the work of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) plays the physicist. The cast also features Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, among other big names.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 20 of this year.